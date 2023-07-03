JAY — Police have a suspect in a robbery at the CN Brown gas station and convenience store at 94 Main St. on Friday afternoon, Sgt. Russell Adams said Monday.
Police are looking for a white male who asked for all the money in the cash register. He was given a undisclosed sum, Adams said, left and got into a Kia Soul. There was no weapon or threat of a weapon, he said.
Officer Constantino Zenteno Jr. responded to the robbery reported about 5:38 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
5 best potential landing spots for Damian Lillard
-
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum pushing Damian Lillard to consider Celtics trade
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photos: Lewiston neighbors salute Independence Day
-
River Valley
Photo: Roscoe rocks Mexico
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: And the hits keep coming for the Red Sox rotation