JAY — Police have a suspect in a robbery at the CN Brown gas station and convenience store at 94 Main St. on Friday afternoon, Sgt. Russell Adams said Monday.

Police are looking for a white male who asked for all the money in the cash register. He was given a undisclosed sum, Adams said, left and got into a Kia Soul. There was no weapon or threat of a weapon, he said.

Officer Constantino Zenteno Jr. responded to the robbery reported about 5:38 p.m.

