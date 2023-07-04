WILTON — Several store owners and local crafters, dubbing themselves the “Village Makers of Wilton”, are looking to bring new life to downtown Wilton, and they are taking over the area on the second Saturday of every month from June all the way to the end of the year.

Participants include Vera’s Iron and Vine, located at 319 Main Street, October Moon Creations at 20 High Street, Nicki Lynn’s Reclaimed Furniture & Decor at 327 Main Street and Fiber Crafter’s Cave at 305 Main Street. The businesses operate outside their normal business hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offer refreshments, entertainment, demonstrations, and other activities.

The first event took place on Saturday, June 10, with other events scheduled for July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, and Dec. 9.

According to the group, Vera Johnson was the one who brought them all together to brainstorm an idea to increase activity in the area.

“Wilton is trying to make a comeback,” Johnson said. “I know, at one time, it was a booming industry here.”

“When I decided to move to Wilton, closer to my studio from Farmington,” Johnson added, “it just seemed like a natural thing that we should start having some sort of an event to bring people to Wilton.”

Johnson and the rest of the owners decided to host an event on the second Saturday of the month starting last year in October. According to the women, the turnout from last year was a resounding success and they opted to begin the monthly event earlier this year to include the summer months.

At Nicki Lynn’s Reclaimed Furniture & Decor, Nicki Girard offers reclaimed pieces of furniture that, with a fresh coat of paint and a little care, look good as new.

At the Fiber Crafter’s Cave, Cindy Dunham will be offering classes on various forms of sewing and knitting, as well as tatting, crocheting and belting.

“I’m here every Saturday, or by appointment,” Dunham said.

Up on High Street is October Moon Creations, owned by Lisa Janski. Despite being the odd one out of the group with her shop not being on Main Street, Janski says the turnout is still really good and hopes to see more people supporting local shop owners.

“We’ve had good turnouts, and it gives a chance for the community to get together and kind of see what’s going on in the town,” Janski said.

Johnson stated that other vendors, artisan crafters and business owners are welcome to participate and offer what they can to expand these Second Saturday events and bring more life to downtown Wilton.

