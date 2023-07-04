A banner welcomes the crowd Tuesday to the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Farmington. Farmington Rotary Club President Dennis O’Neil said everything fell into place for the club, which organized it. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

FARMINGTON — Broadway lit up with American pride Tuesday for the annual Independence Day Parade.

Organized by the Farmington Rotary Club, the procession included floats, fire engines, livestock and vintage cars rolling and strolling down the street.

The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. from the student center parking lot at the University of Maine at Farmington on High Street, proceeded to Broadway, Main Street and back to High Street.

The theme was America the Beautiful. Many floats went above and beyond to deliver a message of what participants find beautiful about the United States.

The Colonial Daughters, the Farmington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, sail the streets Tuesday in downtown Farmington with their float modeled after The Beaver, one of the three ships involved in the Boston Tea Party. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

The Colonial Daughters Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution  used the Boston Tea Party as inspiration for its float. Constructed by local craftsman Michael Warren and his wife, Shelley Warren, the float was modeled after the Beaver, one of three ships involved in the Boston Tea Party.

“It took about a month to build,” Warren said.

Franklin Savings Bank went in a different direction, opting to set up a barbecue with Uncle Sam, played by Blake Bordeau of Farmington standing at the grill, and the Statue of Liberty, played by Abagail Clair, waving to the crowd.

Gov. Janet Mills, center, marches Tuesday with the Franklin County Democrats in the Farmington Fourth of July parade. The Farmington native was joined by her brother Paul Mills. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

The Farmington Rotary Club got a vintage tractor to haul its float, which was a wheel bearing the name of the organization surrounded by red, white and blue decorations.

“The girls went a little overboard with the decorations, but it looks good,” club President Dennis O’Neil said.

Siblings Paul Mills and Gov. Janet Mills marched with the Franklin County Democrats.

The parade concluded with fire engines from Farmington, Chesterville, New Sharon and New Vineyard as volunteers tossed out candy to children while honking their horns.

Prizes were awarded for floats categorized by agriculture/animals, antique car/tractor/truck, floats, walkers/bands/music and military/patriotic.

Winners will be announced on the group’s Facebook page.

