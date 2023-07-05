FARMINGTON — Franklin County firefighters recall vividly what they saw the morning of July 6, 2013, when they arrived in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, where nearly 70 tankers filled with about 2 million gallons of crude oil derailed, exploded and killed 47 people.

“I will always remember the dawning of July 7 and seeing St. Agnes Church standing untouched by the flames along with the statue of Jesus with his welcoming arms extended through the smoke,” Chapman said. “After 10 years I look back and realize that for a brief moment in time we played an important part in the lives of so many people. I am proud of all the firefighters that responded.”

The 30 firefighters from seven departments didn’t know what to expect until they got close to the scene and saw black smoke billowing into the air and flames.

Of those who died, 35 were at Le Musi-Café, a downtown restaurant and bar.

Lt. Andre Laflamme of the Lac Mégantic Fire Department said his wife woke him early in the morning and told him a house was on fire. His pager had gone off.

He looked out. It was about 4 a.m.

“The town was on fire,” he said.

He and colleagues went to the downtown fire station.

“I thought ‘hell must look like this.’ There was a wall of fire. Nobody had seen anything like it,” Laflamme said.

“At that time, I thought I was going to die like everyone else was going to die,” Laflamme said.

Tim Hardy, retired Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director, said he got a call about 3:30 a.m. that day from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Peter Farnsworth who said a train had derailed and caught fire. Farnsworth indicated communications were very limited.

“He was requesting Class B foam,” Hardy, who is also Farmington’s deputy fire chief, said. Hardy knew there were two stockpiles of Class B foam in Maine. One was in South Portland at the fuel terminal. He contacted the Maine Emergency Management Agency find out if there was foam available and how much.

A second call from Lac-Mégantic advised Class A foam, aerial and pumper trucks and manpower were needed, Hardy said.

Because of the volume of foam needed it ended up coming from outside of Maine.

After that, Hardy called then-Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell to see if Farmington’s Tower 3 was available. They couldn’t reach the town manager but reached the chairman of the Select Board who approved taking the trucks to Canada.

Hardy contacted dispatchers at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington to alert fire departments that could go to Lac-Mégantic.

Seven pumper trucks, two tower trucks and 30 firefighters from seven departments went. They included Chesterville, Farmington, Eustis, Rangeley, East Dixfield, Phillips and Strong. Firefighters from other departments stayed behind to provide coverage to the county.

“This whole effort was a Franklin County effort,” Hardy said.

Because of the language barrier, they were assigned to Laflamme who speaks English and French. Several firefighters worked with pumper trucks to establish the water supply at two locations. They laid 3,000 feet of large diameter fire hose from Lac-Mégantic lake to set preliminary pumping to the master streams on the two aerial trucks, Hardy said. The tower units sprayed a combination of foam and water to contain the blaze and cool the burning tanker cars. Other firefighters were sent to protect structures and exposures.

Clyde Chapman, retired Rangeley Fire Rescue captain, said he could vividly recall his fire pager waking him from a sound sleep the morning of July 6, 2013.

“Franklin County dispatcher announced that a railway disaster with major fire was occurring in the very heart of Lac-Mégantic, Canada,” he said. “At first I thought this must be a mistake and that a Canadian town 88 miles away couldn’t possibly need our assistance.

“Like firefighters everywhere, we did what we always do and immediately answer the call for help. Along with our Rangeley units several other Franklin County departments started the long uphill climb toward the Canadian Border,” he said. “When we reached the checkpoint the border guards waived us right through without hesitation. As we got closer we spotted a huge column of oily black smoke and wondered what in the world we would be getting ourselves into.”

They staged their equipment on the main street close to the fire. It was ghostly quiet because many of the town’s 6,000 residents had fled for their lives, he said.

Franklin County firefighters and others went to work. the disaster involved almost 70 tank cars containing crude oil that had derailed, the resulting fire spread rapidly to nearby structures, destroying 44 buildings, Chapman said.

Much of the downtown area was destroyed. At least half of the flaming oil was flowing down grade and ending up in Lac-Megantic causing a huge chemical and environmental potential. Fire pumpers were sent to draft water out of the lake because the town’s hydrant system had been knocked out, he said.

What still stands out to Hardy’s son, Tim (TD) Hardy, now the Farmington Fire Rescue chief, is the sheer magnitude of the incident.

It reminded him of the pictures of fires in downtown areas 100 years ago. A section of a house, a chimney and trees still standing. They were burned but still standing, he said.

It reminded him of the pictures of fires in downtown areas 100 years ago. A section of a house, a chimney and trees still standing. They were burned but still standing, he said.

Laflamme said he and other firefighters went to apartments and knocked on doors to help get people out. Paramedics stayed on duty all night but there were no medical calls, he said.

“Everyone was dead,” he said.

It was a good sight to see the Maine firefighters arriving. They arrived in a line. Eustis, which is closer to the Canadian border, was the first department to reach the site and start pumping. Rangeley and Eustis were the last to leave after 36 hours. The other departments left the evening of July 6.

About 125 fire departments from Canada, Maine and other states went to help, Laflamme said.

The town is starting to rebuild.

“They still continue to build the downtown but it will never be the same,” he said.

New safety regulations have been institute for trains. A memorial has been built at the site of the bar to remember the 35 people who died there.

A new communications tower was installed on Kibby Ridge in Kibby Township in Maine to help with communications, the older Hardy said.

Even part of the lake was burning, Laflamme said. Nobody could go to their boats all summer long.

“We did what we could to help our people,” he said. “We realized without the help of the other fire departments, there probably wouldn’t be a Lac-Megantic. It was the worst tragedy I had ever dealt with by far,” Laflamme who has been a firefighter for 46 years and also a paramedic said.

“On the evening of July 5, 2013, at about 10:50 p.m., a Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway (MMA) train arrived at Nantes, Quebec, carrying 7.7 million liters (about 2 million gallons) of petroleum crude oil in 72 Class 111 tank cars. Originating in New Town, North Dakota, these were bound for Saint John, New Brunswick,” according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada’s investigation report.

“As air leaked from the brake system, the main air reservoirs were slowly depleted, gradually reducing the effectiveness of the locomotive air brakes. Just before 1 a.m., on (July 6, 2013) the air pressure had dropped to a point at which the combination of locomotive air brakes and hand brakes could no longer hold the train, and it began to roll downhill toward Lac-Mégantic, just over seven miles away. As it moved down the (steep) grade, the train picked up speed, reaching a top speed of 65 mph. It derailed near the (center) of the town at about 1:15 a.m.”, according to the report.

“Almost all of the 63 derailed tank cars were damaged, and many had large breaches. About 6 million liters of petroleum crude oil was quickly released. The fire began nearly immediately, and the ensuing blaze and explosions left 47 people dead. Another 2000 people were forced from their homes, and much of the downtown core was destroyed.

“The pileup of tank cars, combined with the large volume of burning crude oil, made the firefighters’ job extremely difficult,” according to the report.

