FARMINGTON — When The Franklin Journal last checked on the Franklin County Animal Shelter [FCAS], they reported the remarkable stories of Bodhi and Deeda, two dogs that faced adversity. Now, FCAS returns with an update on Deeda as well as the heartwarming tale of Lottie.

Within FCAS, many furry little friends come and go as the shelter works tirelessly to make sure every animal that comes in is loved until they can find a forever home. Previously, it was reported that FCAS had 139 intakes in the first three month of the year with 112 leaving the shelter to find their new homes.

Since the end of March, FCAS has seen 291 intakes come into the shelter, with 211 dogs, cats, and other breeds leaving to be with new and loving families.

Among those dogs is Deeda, who first arrived at the shelter in early February in very poor condition.

“She arrived at our shelter with a history of neglect and a severe case of mange,” Kalista Werner, social media coordinator for the shelter, said in an email. “With unwavering dedication, our team provided her with the specialized care and love she desperately needed.”

To help with Deeda’s medical costs, the shelter raised $7,153 in donations, with the Solstice Esthetics & The Thrifty Chicks Boutique in Kingfield holding a fundraiser to help FCAS with the costs, along with Sweet Clover Bakery, also in Kingfield, donating a portion of their proceeds to Deeda and her care.

Described by the shelter as a courageous and resilient canine, Deeda endured month of treatment and rehabilitation to make significant improvements. The shelter was delighted to report that Deeda had found a forever home and has now left the shelter.

Along with Deeda is Lottie, who arrived at the shelter last fall as a stray. Her disposition was described as fearful and she had severe anxiety around people. To make matters worse, Lottie was soon found to have heartworm disease.

The staff at FCAS worked tirelessly to help Lottie pull through, as well as providing emotional support to overcome her anxiety. According to Werner, Lottie’s confidence steadily grew over time after months of treatment, patience, and understanding.

Lottie soon found herself having regular visits with a woman who would eventually adopt Lottie and bring her home.

“It took a month of visits and building trust with her new mom before Lottie felt secure enough to embark on this new chapter in her life,” Werner said.

“These success stories not only highlight the perseverance of Deeda and Lottie,” Werner said, “but also exemplify the profound impact that a compassionate community and dedicated shelter staff can have on the lives of these remarkable animals. They remind us that every animal deserves a chance at happiness and a loving home.”

FCAS will be holding a fundraiser on Tuesday, July 4, with Kris Rotondo, founder of Jordan’s Way, LLC. Rotondo and the Shelter will be hosting a three-hour live stream event on Facebook to help benefit the animal shelter. For more information on the fundraiser, please visit www.facebook.com/fcanimalshelter.

To donate, volunteer or adopt an animal, please visit FCAS website at fcanimalshelter.org

