FARMINGTON — It was a great day on June 13 for the 21 graduates of Franklin County Adult Education. Amid gowns, mortar boards and family members, the students lined up one last time to receive their diplomas.

Guest speaker, Charlene Cushing, RN gave a memorable speech about her experiences with adult education and how they had helped her complete her GED and move onto college and then a nursing degree.

Nineteen of the students had completed their Hiset. This is a series of five timed tests that cover reading, math, science, social studies, and writing. Students need to have skills in writing persuasive essays, economics, algebra, and geometry to pass the tests.

Superintendent Christian Elkington handed students their hard-earned diplomas while Director Nancy Allen announced each student’s goals for the future.

The staff working to make the event happen were Liza Donald, Dillon Baker, Sandy Brown, Maggie Scholl, Sue Kidd, Mike Burd, Paul Haberstroth, and Greta Espeailgnnette.

It was announced that Mary Redmond-Luce will be the new Adult Education Director starting July 1, 2023.

Graduates include Fannie Chen, Hannah Cox, Wiliam Dugan, Achelois Colburn Earle, Camdron Everett, Kimberly Ewing, Leah Herridge, Louis Mateo, Garrett J. McDonald, Owen Nasiatka, William Powers, Katelyn POressey, Micheal Ringer, Zachary Spencer, Persephone Swan, Jamielyn Tardiff, Kara Trask, Logan Walker, Connor Williams, and Lindsey Williams.

Kara Trask was inducted into the Adult Education National Honor Society.

Summer school will start July 12 at 9 am. If interested in attending please email Mary Redmond-Luce at [email protected]

