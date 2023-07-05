Clark



WORCESTER, MA — Kiely E. MacDonald, of Readfield, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

RIT

ROCHESTER, NY– The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Wesley Dumas of Fayette (04349), who is in the computer science program.

Sam Allen of Winthrop (04364), who is in the photographic sciences program.

Rylan Arbour of Winthrop (04364), who is in the software engineering program.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors.

Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Fayette: Jenna Badeau, Honors; Seth Badeau, High Honors; Eli Holland, Honors; Tom Tubman, High Honors;

Greene: Aleks Bachkovsky, Honors; Jared Wood, High Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, High Honors; Elly Bernard, Honors;

Livermore Falls: Alicia Bridges, High Honors; Mallori Chretien, High Honors;

Monmouth: Audrey Fletcher, High Honors;

Mount Vernon: Katie Gasper, High Honors; Evelyn Dearborn, Honors;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, Honors;

Readfield: Samantha Fike, High Honors; Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Coleman Watson, Honors; Garrett Whitten, Honors;

Turner: Leo Goddard, High Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Tristan Ridley, High Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, Honors.

FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Matthew Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

