• Brandon C. Moody, 26, Temple, obstructing report of crime, warrants three counts of violation of bail, violation of protection from abuse order, violating condition of release, Monday, June 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Nicole S. Waas, 38, Phillips, warrant two counts failure to appear, warrant violation condition of release, Monday, June 19, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Adriana M. Miniutti, 26, Wilton, unlawful possession fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Wednesday, June 21, in Farmington, $5,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Keith L. Hatch, 37, Jay, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, June 21, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Michael F. Finelli, 42, Jay, domestic violence assault, Friday, June 23, in Wilton, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cory J. Bellefeuille, 41, Industry, terrorizing, Friday, June 23, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Elizabeth R. Apgar, 24, Farmington, operating under the influence, Sunday, June 25, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Jordon D. Brooks, 29, Winston, Georgia, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-refusing to stop, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speed 30 mph over speed limit, eluding an officer, Sunday, June 25, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard J. Duclos, 31, North Providence, Rhode Island, warrant three counts of failure to appear, violation condition of release, Sunday, June 25, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Stephon Davis, 27, Waterville, two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, probation hold, Monday, June 26, in Farmington, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

• Chad Steward, 40, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Monday, June 26, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Corey Phillips, 32, Wilton, operating under the influence, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, Wednesday, June 28, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Everett E. Harris II, 53, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, June 28, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jeremy R. Currier, 37, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Friday, June 30, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Annette J. Krumbach, 34, of Wilton, disorderly conduct offensive words, gestures, Friday, June 30, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Kenneth J.E. Cray, 41, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Saturday, July 1, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Deanna L. Donahue, 34, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Saturday, July 1, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Janet I. Welch, 71, domestic violence assault, Sunday, July 2, in Rangeley, $200 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Keith D. Nebor, 50, Madrid Township, criminal mischief, Sunday, July 2, in Madrid Township, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Patrick E. Catherwood, 42, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, July 2, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Kimberly McDowell, 38, Jay, operating under the influence, Monday, July 3, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Amanda M. Plummer, 39, Jay, operating under the influence, Monday, July 3, in Wilton, $2,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Martin A. Farrington, 47, Jay, violation condition of release, Monday, July 3, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

