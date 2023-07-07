• Ronald A. Teague, 56, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, violation condition of release, warrant three counts of violation of bail, Wednesday, July 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles G. Weston, 51, New Sharon, possession of a firearm by prohibited person, Wednesday, July 5, in New Sharon, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason D. Valez, 44, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, July 6, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary D. Gillespie, 31, Farmington, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Thursday, July 6, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dana W. Hanson, 71, Mount Vernon, operating under the influence, Thursday, July 6, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: