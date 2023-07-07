KINGFIELD – Mt. Abram Health Center is excited to welcome the community to our Open House. As part of the annual Kingfield Days community celebration, the Mt. Abram Open House will take place on Friday, July 21, from 1-3 p.m. at Mt. Abram Health Center (25 Depot Street, Kingfield).

Our open house will be a chance for everyone in the area to come see recent upgrades to our facility. FREE barbecue will be available to snack on, and your local community health center staff will be on hand to chat!

Since its establishment in 1986, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center has been located in a historic Kingfield building – once home to a thriving family-owned grocery and general store. HealthReach is excited to see the latest updates to the building maximize the capacity and usefulness of this important community hub. Today, the practice serves more patients than ever before. As both stewards of and servants to the community, HealthReach reaffirms its commitment to the people of Kingfield and nearby towns with this investment in our recent renovations.

If you have not yet made it in, please join us at the Mt. Abram Health Center Open House to see the results of our renovations for yourself. We look forward to being here for you – for years to come!

« Previous

Next »

filed under: