Plymouth State



PLYMOUTH, NH — Joseph Howe of Carrabassett Valley has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2023 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Howe is majoring in Business Administration at Plymouth State.

