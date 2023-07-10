• Destiny P. Clough, 22, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, July 7, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Robert J. McDowell, 37, Jay, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, domestic violence assault, three counts assault, violation condition of release, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Friday, July 7, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Albert Bryant, 38, Farmington, warrant failure to report, Friday, July 7, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Richard J. Kelly, 38, Industry, contempt of court, Friday, July 7, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Thomas A. Farrington, 41, Carthage, probation violation, Saturday, July 8, in Livermore Falls, Livermore Falls Police Department.

• Randy E. Burnham, 50, Farmington, warrant four counts unpaid fines, Sunday, July 9, in Farmington, $1,133 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan Leavitt, 39, Wilton, warrant probation revocation, Monday, July 10, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

