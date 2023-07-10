TOWNSHIP D — A Texas teen hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group from a summer camp in Leeds was rescued late Sunday night after she injured her ankle on the Bemis Mountain Trail in Franklin County.

The 14-year-old girl from Dallas was with others from Camp Tekakwitha, a French-speaking summer camp, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said Monday.

There were about eight girls between ages 12 and 14 and counselors.

Eight firefighters, three NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and a Border Patrol officer responded to a report of an injured hiker about 6 p.m., climbing a steep trail, with steep vertical rock faces and slippery rocks.

“Everything was working against us,” Bacon said, including fading daylight.

“She was able to walk some sections with assistance,” he said.

Rescuers brought her down slowly in a basket, in some areas using ropes.

Firefighters and others helped some of the other girls down and carried some of their backpacks.

Once the group reached the NorthStar EMS staging area, the girl was evaluated by medical personnel and turned over to a counselor who planned to take her to a hospital by personal vehicle.

Firefighters and other rescuers got off the mountain about 10:50 p.m.

