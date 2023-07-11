LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Thursday night, July 6, held hearings for the public to ask questions and provide input on two business applications put before the Planning Board.

Ben Thone’s application for a medical marijuana cultivation facility at 1622 Federal Road, across from the intersection with Church Street, was approved pending consultation with the town’s attorney regarding setback distances and payment of the annual $2,500 fee.

Selectpersons Mark Chretien, Joshua Perkins and Scott Richmond were in favor. Brett Deyling, who served as moderator for the hearings didn’t vote and Jeremy Emerson abstained.

Travis Tardif representing the Planning Board said Thone’s application was deemed complete, he has a store, possibly in Topsham.

Thone, of Turner has a facility in that town, staff at Turner’s Town Office noted Monday morning.

Deyling asked if the setback requirements in the town’s Medical Marijuana Ordinance were met. The town beach at Brettuns Pond, the library and the community center are nearby, were his only concern.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Tardif replied.

According to the town’s ordinance, medical marijuana facilities may not be operated on property located within 1,000 feet of the property line of recreational areas designated for use by children up to 18 years in age.

Voters at the June 8, 2021, annual town meeting approved changing the distance for that and other specified areas from 500 to 1,000 feet. The ordinance was adopted Aug. 11, 2020.

In an online search, Deyling determined the beach was 373 yards away [1,119 feet].

Selectperson Scott Richmond asked if the Planning Board had visited the site.

It’s an existing site, just a building, the board didn’t feel it was necessary, Tardif replied. He said carbon filters will be used for odor control.

“That is one of my biggest concerns,” Richmond said. “A place I pick up parts for work, they have a grow facility right next door and it smells horrid.”

If there are complaints, the ordinance is set up so the code enforcement officer can address that, Tardif noted.

Deyling noted the library is about 500 feet and the community center less than 1,000 feet away from the proposed facility.

“Just make sure we are good with those distances,” he said. “That would be my only concern.”

The ordinance may need to be changed if the distance requirements aren’t met, Deyling stated. “For a growth facility it doesn’t make much sense at all because there is not a lot of traffic,” he said. “It’s not a place people go to do business.”

The town’s lawyer should check to see if the library and community center qualify, Richmond said. He would approve the application so long as it didn’t interfere with how the ordinance was written.

Deyling said as moderator he couldn’t vote, if he was voting he would approve the application conditionally pending the lawyer’s review.

Chris Jewett is proposing to build a 40 foot by 60 foot garage in a clearing in the vicinity of 1230 Federal Road. He plans to offer equipment repair, perhaps provide excavator, skid steer and similar equipment rentals.

“For myself, I would love it,” Deyling said. “This goes to the Planning Board for approval. Personally, I am in favor of that.”

