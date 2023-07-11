WILTON — The Wilton Historical Society [WHS] will be meeting at McGillicuddy Park on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. for “Historic Look Back Around McGillicuddy Park,” with WHS President Richard Corey.

Corey stated the event would be an outdoor event and would be covering historic structures that once occupied the park, including G.H. Bass. According to Corey, G. H. Bass operated in the vicinity of McGillicuddy Park from 1887 to 1904, before moving to the G.H. Bass Building located at 284 Main St. in Wilton.

“Less and less people, as time goes on, know about G.H. Bass,” Corey said. “It was a really kind of a famous company back 20 or 30 years ago.

“Probably 30 more than 20 now,” Corey added. G.H. Bass ceased operations in Wilton in the 1990s, he explained.

G.H. Bass first took root when George Henry Bass in 1876 became a junior partner at E.P. Packard & Co. In 1879, he became sole owner and changed the name to G.H. Bass & Co.

“Their first shop that they had was located on Main Street of Wilson,” Corey said. “However, there was a fire on that side of the street back in 1893, and that whole side of Wilton was burned down, similar to a lot of towns in New England.”

Advertisement

Guests that attend the event will be given a pamphlet filled with pictures dating back 175 years. Corey will elaborate more on these former buildings as guests explore the park and visualize where these buildings used to be based on the photo.

“Each of the attendees will actually have this pamphlet to look at that has pictures of the former structures that were in that area.” Corey explained. “I can point to where the location of that building was, and then explain about that.”

The event will be an outdoor event. However, if weather is not permitting, it will be held at The Wilton Farm & Home Museum located at 10 Canal Street.

“This is our second event that we’ve held outside,” Corey explained. “And [COVID-19] actually began the idea of maybe having some events outside. So two years ago, we did a very successful event at the Civil War monument that was constructed in 1912, and we had a very good turnout.”

Corey said they had originally planned for the event to be last year, but rain caused it to be canceled.

In August, WHS will be open during the Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, after the conclusion of the parade, which will be roughly 11 to 11:30 a.m. according to Corey. The website states they are looking for members to volunteer and help with the tours.

“It’ll be basically an open house to go and ask questions,” he said. “It’s usually quite a few people attending, going through there, so we can’t give individuals the guided tours, but we’re going to be available for questions.”

For any questions or information on either of these upcoming events, please visit the WHS website at www.thewiltonfarmandhomemuseum.org or call [207] 645-2091. You can also follow them on Facebook.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: