FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday night, July 11, approved Farmington Fire Rescue Department putting out bids to replace the 2010 Ford F-150 and spending up to $7,000 for a sub frame and shipping costs for Squad 1.

“As we talked about in budget season, the pickup is just pretty much wore out at this point,” Fire Chief TD Hardy noted. “It’s currently out of service.”

The department put $3,600 of rust repair into it in 2019, it’s rusting out again, he said. Rust repair would be anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000, would band aid it, Hardy stated. Estimates to replace it were about $50,000 during budget talks, Hardy wanted to get options from different dealers, see what the prices came back at.

“This unit is currently used to haul our ATV trailer, response during storm events, traffic control details, transport hose and equipment from fire scenes, pick up parts and supplies, along with other tasks that are needed,” according to information Hardy provided before the meeting. “The department is looking to replace this unit with another crew cab four-wheel drive pickup truck. The department will develop specifications and bids will be sent out to area dealers.”

Selectman Joshua Bell asked if there was a preference on make and model.

Hardy said he was thinking three/quarter ton because the truck is used to haul things. Some half tons tend to have smaller motors, he noted.

Advertisement

There may need to be some upgrading of a few incidental items, some brackets needed to change from one brand to another, Hardy stated. The current fire light and siren can probably be used, he added.

Selectmen approved using $6,000 from the Fire Rescue Equipment Reserve fund to purchase a new sub frame for Squad 1 and up to $1,000 from that account for shipping costs.

“It’s not the truck sub frame itself,” Hardy said. “When they built that kind of body, the plastic frame sits on the steel sub frame. The two pieces that go down on the frame are built out of box tubing, probably should have been built out of angle iron and closed in. It got moisture in and rusted out.”

Fortunately, when Lt. Jon Alexander found the issue, it wasn’t to the point where the truck would be out of service, Hardy noted.

“Jon took it apart, took the floor off the body to see what we could do to actually repair it,” Hardy stated. “It’s too far gone to repair it. We looked at getting some prices, Jon got some costs for him to try to build one or get someone local to build one.

“It ended up the best option was for about $6,000 the manufacturer – who made the body, the truck we purchased – would build a sub frame. In 2018 they changed to stainless steel, probably for a reason.”

Advertisement

Hardy originally considered using the current equipment maintenance account but that would “pretty much blow it over without any repairs” for general things.

The manufacturer would install the sub frame for $10,000 if the squad were sent there, but it would be gone four to six weeks, Hardy said. Alexander is confident he can install it in house and have it done before winter, he noted.

The cost of installation will be covered by the department’s operating budget, Hardy stated. The equipment reserve account currently has a balance of $276,107.78, he said.

Selectmen also voted not to accept the only bid received, $2.46 million from Bowman Brothers Construction of Newport to replace the roof at the Farmington Community Center and put the project out to bid again.

Matthew Foster, director of Parks and Recreation, said the bid was significantly more than the estimate of $660,000 received for the project in 2021. A lot of companies are busy and couldn’t meet the construction deadline, some didn’t realize they had to attend a mandatory pre-bid walk, sourcing steel could have been an issue, he noted. Because of the demand, companies may be charging more, according to information Foster provided before the meeting.

When he sent out emails to different places, Foster received quite a few responses that companies were interested but couldn’t meet the deadline of having the work completed by this fall or winter.

Advertisement

He recommended putting the project out to bid in the next 30 days with the pre-bid walk three to four weeks after that. Bids would be due in September or October with the work to be done in summer 2024, he said.

In February 2022, selectmen voted to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds for the roof replacement. The town at that time was expected to receive $820,000 in ARPA funds with $93,000 approved for employee hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic and $4,800 for a broadband study.

If the new quote comes in higher than what is available from ARPA funds, the project will be brought back to the selectmen, a special town meeting may be needed, Foster said.

“We need to do it,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil said.

In other business, by a 3-2 vote an on premise liquor license was approved for Legend Asian Restaurant doing business as Jade Palace. Selectmen Stephan Bunker, Matthew Smith and Byron Staples were in favor while Bell and O’Neil opposed the motion.

The matter was tabled at the last meeting as a public hearing was needed and more information was requested.

Advertisement

O’Neil said the application was still incomplete as it provides no information on where in Maine the applicant lives [it indicates the person is a resident of the state] or about the manager [which is supposed to be included].

The application indicates the owner of the building lives in Wilton, Bell noted.

Can we assume they are selling the business, not the property, O’Neil asked.

For many small businesses, the owner is the manager, Smith said.

A quitclaim deed for property at 278 High Street was approved and signed.

Edwin Provencher’s application to serve on the Zoning Board was approved.

“I am happy to see someone new apply,” O’Neil said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: