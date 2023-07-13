FARMINGTON — A Franklin County grand jury indicted a Lewiston man Wednesday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 12.

Richard C. Bradbury, 59, of 34 Union St. was arrested on that charge Jan. 22 by Wilton police after they received a report from a family member about the alleged sexual abuse Jan. 20.

Officer Brian Lynch investigated the report.

Officer Rex Schweighofer took the child and family members to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for an examination. The girl was to be interviewed by the Franklin County Children’s Advocacy Center, Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes said previously.

Bradbury has remained at the Franklin County Detention Center on $27,500 bail.

A conviction for unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

