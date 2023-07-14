FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Hawk Henries, a native American flute player. It will take place on Saturday, August 12 at 3 p.m. in the UMF Amphitheater, Nordica Auditorium in case of rain.

A resident of Maine, Hawk is a member of the Chaubunagungamaug band of Nipmuck, a people indigenous to what is now Southern New England. He has been composing original music and making Eastern Woodlands flutes using hand tools for over 30 years.

Hawk will play a variety of different flutes. He also enjoys sharing his experiences and perspectives about Life in hopes of acknowledging and honoring the Sacredness in each person and all cultures. He creates a calming yet engaging and contemplative space while maintaining a note of humor. His music reflects that we each have the capacity to make a change in the world.

As a seasoned flute maker, Hawk has flutes all over the world. His music has been used in a variety of films and documentaries, some of which won or were nominated for Emmy awards.

Hawk’s Nipmuck lineage helped give form and voice to his thoughts, feelings and relationship to the world around him. Ceremony and other social traditions influenced both his personal relationships as well as his life work. He is one of a relatively small number of Native flute makers who continue in the tradition of using only hand tools and fire. Hawk’s work embodies his commitment to the revitalization and preservation of these skills.

Tickets can be bought online at www.artsfarmington.org or at the door. The suggested ticket price is $15, less if you can’t, more if you can, all welcome, no one turned away. Free for 18 and under and for UMF students.

ArtsFarmington is affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington. To learn more about Hawk visit his website at: www.hawkhenries.com or on Facebook at Hawk Henries Flute Maker/Musician

« Previous

filed under: