LIVERMORE FALLS — At the July 16 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service it was raining again! But inside First Baptist Church, it was cheery and full of love as people entered the church. Rev. Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol were there to greet everyone as we prepared for Worship. Maggie Houlihan played the pipe organ using many familiar hymns as people found their seats. Kay King Watson opened the Service as she made a few announcements.

Then, she led us as we sang two Praise Songs: “He Is Here”, and “Such Love”. Rev. Thayer read from Psalm 33, Verses 20 – 22 for the Call To Worship. After he led us in Prayer Time and The Lord’s Prayer, we sang our first Hymn: “Stand Up and Bless the Lord”. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played: “Standing On the Promises”. Randall Pond offered Special Music as he sang: “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, accompanied by Maggie.

Rev. Thayer used Scripture from the Book of Jeremiah I, Verses 4 – 14 , to write his Sermon, titled “Stand Up”. Jeremiah was a young teenager, son of a priest, living in the land of Judah. Even though he was very young, God spoke to him and told him that he was to be a prophet. Jeremiah was very scared and told God that he was only a child and did not feel that he could obey God.

But God told Jeremiah that He would always be with him, and He would give him the words to say. Jeremiah did go out among the people of Jerusalem. God told him to “stand up” and say to the people of Jerusalem whatever He(God) commanded him to say. Rev. Thayer tells us that we are the modern-day Jeremiahs, prophets for God, hearing His call and speaking His words whenever and wherever we can. God does not mean for us to be quiet and afraid to talk about Him and the power He must change our lives and the lives of others.

He will always walk beside us and give us the words we need to help another person find a new life, a new purpose and happiness through God. We need to “stand up” and hear God’s call. The service ended as we sang “Stand Up, Stand Up For Jesus” and, after the Benediction, “”Savior, Again To Thy Dear Name”.

Announcements:

1. This month we are collecting Spaghetti for the Food Cupboard, and in August, we will collect canned carrots.

2. The next Soap ‘n More Store will take place on Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to Noon.

3. The next Hymnsing is on Sunday, July 30, from 7 to 8 p.m. It is a community Hymnsing, open to all who love to sing praises to the Lord! All churches are invited to help us “make joyful noise.

