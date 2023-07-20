WILTON — At the Friends of Wilson Lake [FOWL] annual meeting Sunday, July 16, an update on a documentary being prepared on the organization and Wilson Lake was shared, programs were highlighted and awards presented.

Andre Cormier, executive director Mt. Blue Community Access TV and the Daily Bulldog, heard about the wonderful things being done and approached FOWL with the idea of doing a video on Wilson Lake, FOWL and its various programs, Rob Lively, vice president FOWL said in introducing Cormier.

“One of the pleasures of doing a job like community access tv is to work with people in the community and find out what is going on, get a feel for what opportunities there are to tell stories,” Cormier said. “Sometimes just for interest and others for educational, a lot of times a blend.”

Cormier talked with Lively about doing some short videos on the buoy at the deep hole in the lake and why it was there.

“Typically, the more I talk with somebody the more curious I get,” Cormier said. “I keep asking questions. After Rob and I had more conversations we eventually decided the video should be 30 minutes to an hour to talk about different aspects, the importance of the environmental impacts of the lake, economic impacts the lake can have for the town and cultural aspects.”

Cormier shared clips that have been put together to date. Sandra and Wynn Muller describe the beginnings of FOWL and some of its programs while Seth Pinkham and Lively highlight the courtesy boat inspection program.

Pinkham teaches swim lessons at Kineowatha Park, enjoys fishing on the lake and does his part to ensure people don’t have to worry about anything being in Wilson Lake that shouldn’t be there.

People are encouraged to inspect their own boats during the week, information is available in the kiosk found near the boat landing, Lively noted. The lake is important to the town’s history, is a focal point providing industry and recreation, he said.

“Wilson Lake is a resource for the entire community,” Lively said. Only after getting involved with FOWL did he more fully understand its importance.

“We need to learn to protect what we have,” Wynn Muller stated.

Cormier encouraged anyone with photos or other materials for use in the documentary to contact him at the station or call [207] 778-8146. He had hoped to have it ready in time for this year’s Wilton Blueberry Festival but that isn’t going to happen.

“I hope to showcase the lake, what a gem this is,” he noted. Cormier also wants to show other interactions besides the human one. “The end goal is to get people to realize it is a lot easier to protect things, educating everybody about that,” he added.

Wynn Muller discussed why the official name of the lake is Wilson Pond. There is a Wilson Lake in York County, he noted. The major differences between a pond and a lake is a pond is shallower, if it has an output it is a lake, he said. The Wilton waterbody is twice as deep, is almost twice the size of the one in southern Maine, has an input and an output, he added.

Pinkham was recognized as the recipient of the FOWL/David Prince Scholarship Award. The award is named after a founding member who was also a Master Maine Guide, given to a Mt. Blue High School graduate who intends to pursue higher education, Lively noted. Pinkham will be attending Thomas College, studying criminal justice and conservation law, with the goal of becoming a game warden, Lively added.

Olivia Schank was recognized and presented a gift for having served as coordinator of the courtesy boat inspection program. Justy Nazar will be the new coordinator.

“Wilson Lake is one of the key jewels of this town as is Kineowatha Park,” Wilton Selectperson and FOWL member Tiffany Maiuri said. She noted the town has applied for a $17,000-18,000 watershed grant, next year the National Guard as part of field training will be doing some work on the wall replacement project, and money is being put away to address issues with the 100-year old dam. She thanked FOWL “for making sure the crown jewel remains the crown jewel.”

