Zinnia James and Carson Zindel are on break from school and spending it at Wilson Lake on Tuesday, July 18. James will be heading back to Wheaton College in Massachusetts as a sophomore to work on her degree in business and marketing. Zindel, on the other hand, will be heading to Lyndon, Vermont, to attend Vermont State University as a freshman. The pair made sure to go for a swim and enjoy summer vacation before it’s time to hit the books again. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

