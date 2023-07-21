• Benjamin E. Savage, 30, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, probation hold, criminal restraint, Monday, July 17, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Derek S. Campbell, 37, Wilton, warrant two counts violation of bail, two counts aggravated forgery, three counts violation of condition of release, Tuesday, July 18, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Robert E. Hamilton, 45, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Tuesday, July 18, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• David A. Gordon, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, violation condition of release, Tuesday, July 18, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Alisha Labbe, 27, Turner, two counts domestic violence assault, Tuesday, July 18, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Travis A. Martin, 39, Farmington, probation hold, domestic violence stalking, Thursday, July 20, in Franklin County, $300 bail, Maine State Police.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

