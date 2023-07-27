MADRID TOWNSHIP — A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy is investigating a break-in at a residence on Brookside Terrace where an undisclosed amount of cash was reportedly taken.

Deputy Alan Elmes investigated a report of an unknown person that had forced their way into the residence through the main door and that cash was stolen, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

The burglary was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Nothing else was taken and it is believed that the break-in occurred sometime since July 19 when the house was unoccupied, Nichols said. The case is still under investigation.

