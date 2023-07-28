UMaine Machias

MACHIAS— The University of Maine at Machias recognized 138 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2023 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 104 are from Maine, 32 are from 16 other states and two are from one country other than the U.S.:

Mila Long-Frost of Strong met the qualifications to be eligible for the Full-time Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.30 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for Part-time Dean’s List. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.30 or higher.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Maggie Hufnagel of Farmington has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Hufnagel is currently pursuing a Law major.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: