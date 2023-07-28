• Kobe R. Sohns, 23, Fayette, motor vehicle speed 30-plus over posted speed limit, eluding an officer, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence, Monday, July 24, in Farmington, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin N. Hathorne, 26, Lewiston, warrants for five counts violation of bail, Wednesday, July 26, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• George A. Walker, 32, the Bronx, New York, warrants six counts charging unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release; not warrant charges — aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation condition of release, Wednesday, July 26, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

