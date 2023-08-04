TEMPLE — A visit from a mid-18 century School Master will be the highlight of the Temple Historical Society’s Annual Open House on Saturday, August 19, staring at 11 a.m.

The program, which will be held in the Red Schoolhouse on the Intervale in Temple will start at noon and will feature Larry Whittington of Dixfield. As the School Master, Whittington will encourage students to practice their reading, writing, and arithmetic, but these students will be the members of the public attending the school session, and as such, they will also learn what school life was like for young people in the 1880s.

The program is open to the public and there is no charge although donations will be gladly accepted. Temple’s Red Schoolhouse was first opened in 1811 and served continuously until 1958. It now belongs to the Temple Historical Society and articles pertaining to the one room school will be on display.

The day will start at 11 a.m., with the Annual Meeting to elect officers and review the Society’s activities over the past year. Light refreshments will be served at 11:30 a m. Following the program with the School Master, the Archive room in the Town Hall will be open for visitors until 3 p.m.

