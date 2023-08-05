Wilton Deputy Fire Chief Mike Lilley, left, talks Friday with Scott Howard, center, and John Hall before the free firetruck rides at the Wilton Blueberry Festival. The festival, which started in 1982, continues Saturday with a parade, food booths, a quilt show and many other activities and displays topped off with a fireworks show. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lilyana Frost, 7, of Vermont waits Friday for a firetruck ride at the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Lilyana’s father grew up in Wilton and the family was visiting her grandparents. The festival, which started in 1982, continues Saturday with a parade, food booths, a quilt show and many other activities and displays topped off with a fireworks show. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Phoenex Madore, 5, of Madison, center, stands Friday with his cousins, 4-year-old Evelynn Cote and 5-year-old Ryker Cote, both of Wilton, after a firetruck ride during the first day of the Wilton Blueberry Festival. Riders were given fire helmets provided by Wilton Fire Department personnel to remember their ride. The festival, which started in 1982, continues Saturday with a parade, food booths, a quilt show and many other activities and displays topped off with a fireworks show. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Vita Hazelrigg and her husband, Robert Hazelrigg of New Jersey look over the pies Friday at the United Methodist Church on Main Street during the first day of the Wilton Blueberry Festival. The church also held a bake sale and lobster bag lunch and will hold a quilt show Saturday. There will also be a parade, food booths and many other activities and displays topped off with a fireworks show. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
