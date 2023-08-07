Fire destroyed a one-story home with a loft Saturday morning on Orris Lamb Road in Dallas Plantation in northern Franklin County. The fire was ruled an accident, electrical in nature, possibly started by a lightning strike, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Mike Bacon said. Rangeley Fire Rescue photo

DALLAS PLANTATION — An electrical fire that destroyed a one-story house Saturday morning on Orris Lamb Road was possibly caused by a lightning strike, Chief Mike Bacon of Rangeley Fire Rescue said Monday.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, an off-duty firefighter from Brunswick woke up to the smell of smoke and found it coming from a wood-framed house in the neighborhood. It was reported to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.

The occupant had gone fishing earlier in the morning, Bacon said. The person’s name was not immediately available.

The fire is believed to have started in a wall near the utility room, the chief said. About 15 to 20 firefighters from Rangeley, Eustis and Phillips responded, along with NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

It took about seven minutes to knock the fire down.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to help determine the cause.

