LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Tuesday night, Aug. 1, voted to spend up to $275,000 for a new truck and plow gear.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland said the truck will fall into the category of a 2024 with a cost of $166,000 for the cab chassis. There is a hold on it, he noted.

“They’re not sure if they’re going to use the existing exhaust from 2023 or if it gets updated into the 2024,” Ferland stated. “So there could be a price difference but nobody has any idea.”

When asked, Ferland said the amount for the body is $101,000.

That provides an $8,000 cushion, Selectperson Scott Richmond noted.

At the annual town meeting in April, voters authorized spending up to $275,000 to purchase a new truck for the Highway Department by a vote of 115 to 61.

“The truck will replace the International,” Richmond said. “It will not be ready until spring. We will have to get through one more winter with the International.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: