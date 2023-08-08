As seen by this group representing “Old Ellis,” the theme for this year’s Andover Olde Home Days was “Celebrating the Ellis River.” Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The Mills Market float, keeping with the theme “Celebrating the Ellis River” during the Andover Olde Home Days parade. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The Pro Cheer float during the Andover Olde Home Days parade. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The Lone Mountain Campground, promoting their Trick or Treat event at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Getting ready for the button drawings Saturday on the Common during Andover Olde Home Days. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Always a group driving their tractors in the Andover Olde Home Days parade. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

