RUMFORD — The Select Board Thursday approved a new firefighter and a new police cruiser.

After announcing that Chris Bryant has retired from the Rumford Fire Department, Chief Chris Reed made a recommendation to fill a vacancy with Jesse Morgan, who had served in South Carolina for years as a firefighter/EMT.

He said Morgan moved to this area when his wife began work for Rumford Hospital. The Morgans are living in Peru.

On the police cruiser, the board went with Police Chief Tony Milligan’s recommendation of the selecting the lower of two bids, $42,836 for an Ford Explorer from the Quirk Ford Auto Group in Augusta. He said the price includes a trade-in credit on the outgoing cruiser.

Milligan not only was this a model similar to other cruiser in the police fleet, but was also readily available, unlike the case with the other bidder.

In other business, the board approved appointing Theresa Sax to a three-year term on the Poland Spring Benefit Committee, and Eric Giroux to a one-year term at the town’s animal control officer.

Jennifer Kreckel was again appointed to a one-year term as the town’s legal attorney.

