WILTON — A 3-year-old boy was critically injured Sunday after going out a third-floor apartment window on Knapp Street, police Chief Ethan Kyes said Tuesday.
The boy received life-threatening injuries, including to his head, and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, he said.
Kyes said the boy remained in critical condition Monday.
Officer Keith Masse responded the incident that was reported at 3:45 p.m. The family is new to the area, Kyes said.
