FARMINGTON — About 50 residents were moved out of Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center on Sunday due to an electrical fire in a wall-mounted heater in the main entrance.

People at the center used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, Fire Rescue Chief Timothy “TD” Hardy said Monday.

There were only four people left in the building at 221 Fairbanks Road when the evacuation was halted. Within a short period, the two ends of the center were reopened.

The fire was reported about 7 a.m., and firefighters cleared the scene three hours later. There were no injuries reported as of the time firefighters left, he said.

An investigator and an inspector from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were on scene.

Farmington was assisted by Wilton Fire Rescue and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel. Jay and Chesterville fire rescue departments covered the Farmington station. All other mutual aid departments were canceled once it was under control, Hardy said.

