• Derek Campbell, 37, Wilton, warrants for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery, violation condition of release, failure to appear, Friday, Aug. 11, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Jordan Hiscock, 22, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Zakary Cole, 21, Farmington, warrant operating after registration suspended, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott Mayle, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: