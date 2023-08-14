• Derek Campbell, 37, Wilton, warrants for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, forgery, violation condition of release, failure to appear, Friday, Aug. 11, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Jordan Hiscock, 22, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Zakary Cole, 21, Farmington, warrant operating after registration suspended, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott Mayle, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening, Sunday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log
Related Stories
Latest Articles