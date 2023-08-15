FARMINGTON — Police are investigating burglaries and thefts of money from at least three businesses on Front Street between Monday night and Tuesday morning, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said Tuesday.
Police received the first complaint about 8 a.m. Tuesday and found entry was forced to get inside, Charles wrote in an email. Officers canvassed other area businesses and checked security.
“At least two other Front Street businesses had been burglarized with undisclosed amounts of cash stolen,” Charles wrote. “A fourth business sustained minor damage to an exterior door from a failed attempt to gain entry.”
He did not name the businesses.
Farmington Police are following up on leads and ask that anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Front Street area call the Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.
