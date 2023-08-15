RSU 56 Bus Runs 2023-2024

Regional School Unit No. 56

Dear Parents/Guardians and Students:

It is my pleasure to offer you a hearty welcome to the 2023-24 school year!

School will begin for grades K-6 and grade 9 on Wednesday, August 30. Grades 7-8 and 10-12 will start on Thursday, August 31. Pre-K students will start on Tuesday, September 5.

The staggered start supports a successful transition back into school for all students, allowing sixth graders and ninth graders a less hectic beginning at middle school and high school. The Pre-K students benefit by having the first-week bus tweaks ironed-out prior to attending.

Our staff members have been preparing for the return of our students. I am confident that the RSU 56 staff will be prepared to offer your student(s) the best education possible. We are fortunate to have highly qualified, dedicated, people who truly care about kids working in RSU 56 classrooms.

Our custodians have spent the summer preparing our buildings for the return of staff and students. Our buildings are in excellent condition and our custodial staff take great pride in the upkeep of our buildings and grounds. The nutrition staff is ready to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Please, however, fill out the paperwork that will be sent home as it is necessary for many grant opportunities. We, unfortunately, had reduced funding due to a decrease in free/reduced numbers because many applications were not returned last year.

As you may recall, the voters in our communities approved the building of a new bus garage. There will be no additional tax burden as the money has been saved over the past five years. With the addition of the bus garage, RSU 56 will be in excellent shape for the future. All of our employees and services will be housed in RSU 56 owned buildings.

Our continued goal is to meet the needs of our students, families and communities. We look forward to serving you and your student(s) during the 2023-24 school year.

I believe in an open door policy. Feel free to reach out to me at any time through email (pdoyen@rsu56.org) or by phone (562-4300). I would be happy to answer any questions you might have concerning RSU 56.

Sincerely,

Supt. Pam Doyen

RSU 56 Bus Runs 2023-2024

Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, Peru

During the first week of school, bus pick up times may vary up to fifteen (15) minutes. Students should be at pick-up points on time. If parents have questions regarding bus schedules, please call the RSU 56 Transportation Office at 562-4300, extension 2.

Again this year, bus notes for alternate PM drop-offs will not be accepted.

Activity bus runs will be offered when the DES after-school program begins. More details will be announced.

Away Activities

Students who participate in sports or other activities are returned to their schools following the activity. They may be dropped off at home if homes are along the route back to school. In addition, the RSU 56 Board has a policy that allows students to ride home from activities with parents or legal guardians.

School start and dismissal times – 7:55 a.m. start for all buildings; dismissal at 2:15 DES, 2:20 DHS, 2:25 DMS. Wednesdays will be late arrival (one hour later – 8:55 a.m.)

All information listed below pertains to AM runs. PM runs are reversed.

Bus 2 – James Gronewold

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Carthage area, and special needs students as needed. Goodwin Rd 6:50; 1558 Westside Rd & Bradbury’s Mkt 7:00; Berry Mills Rd 7:00; River Rd 7:05; Storer Hill 7:05; Averill Hill 7:15. Drop DMS 7:25; Drop DHS 7:27. DIXFIELD: 12 Rowe St 7:30; Drop DES 7:40; 10 Weld St 7:45; 52 High St 7:50, 12 Rowe St 7:50, 43 Pine St 7:50. Drop DHS 7:52; Drop DMS 7:55.

Bus 3 – Tom Kelly

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Peru/Worthley Pond area. 561-685 Greenwoods Rd 7:07; Vaughn Heights to Packard Rd 7:10-7:15; East Shore Rd to Greenwoods Rd 7:16-7:22; 900 Auburn Rd 7:25; Peru Center Rd 7:25; 527-401 Auburn Rd 7:31-7:36; 311-157 Auburn Rd 7:37-7:40; Drop DES 7:40; Drop DHS 7:45; Drop DMS 7:50.

Bus 4 – Linda Hamel (formerly Bus 5)

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Dixfield area. 1180-910 Canton Point Rd 6:55-7:01; Luc Morin Rd 7:06; Coolidge Rd 7:07; 23-682 Common Rd 7:08-7:17; 15-104 Norton Rd 7:18-7:21; 178-58 Merrill Rd 7:27; Old Canton Rd 7:30. Drop at DES 7:40; DHS 7:50; DMS 7:55.

Bus 5 – Tina Beaulieu (formerly Bus 10)

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from in-town Dixfield. 207 Weld St 7:01; 78-167 Main St 7:04-7:07; Spring St 7:07-7:10; Abbott Hill 7:12; Hall Hill 7:14; 20-32 Weld St 7:16; First/Weld 7:18; Highland Ave 7:19-7:21; Collins Way/Park Ave 7:23-7:24; 114 Weld St 7:24; Lancaster/Nash 7:26. Drop at DHS 7:28; Holt Hill 7:31; Drop at DMS 7:34; Drop at DES 7:37. PLEASE NOTE: DES students from 117 Weld Street to 20 Weld Street will be picked up after DMS students have been dropped off: 117 Weld St 7:38; Park Ave/Highland Ave 7:39; 20 Weld St 7:40. Drop at DES 7:45.

Bus 9 – Kathy Robbins

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from Dixfield/Canton Line, Route 140, Route 108.

780 Canton Point Rd 6:52; 687 Canton Point Rd 6:53; 684 Canton Point Rd (Trailer Park) 6:54;

554 Canton Pt Rd 6:55; Walsh Lane 6:58; 49-15 Canton Point Rd 7:01; 1088 School St 7:01; Keene Rd 7:06;

315-7 School St 7:15-7:18; 98-183 Pleasant St 7:22-7:23; 586 Auburn Rd 7:31. Drop at DES 7:40; DHS 7:50; DMS 7:55.

Bus 11 – Dana Howe

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Peru area. 34 Valley Rd 7:00; 273 Valley Rd 7:05; Corner of High St/Valley Rd 7:11; 415 Ridge Rd 7:13; 139 Gammon Rd 7:15; Hammond/Magoon 7:18; 228 Mineral Springs Rd 7:21; 323-36 Ridge Rd 7:26-7:30; Pleasant St 7:32-7:35; 77-25 Main St 7:35; 36-38 Auburn Rd 7:40.

Drop at DES 7:40, DHS 7:45, DMS 7:50.

Bus 12 – Rob Carver

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Carthage area. 629-637 Carthage Rd 6:55; 1001-1327 Carthage Rd 6:59-7:00; Pulk Blvd 7:01; 810 Carthage Rd 7:06; White Dr 7:07; 560 Carthage Rd 7:09; Judkins Rd 7:11; 410-405 Carthage Rd 7:15; Coburn Rd 7:15; 373 Carthage Rd 7:15; 132 Carthage Rd 7:18; 762 Weld St 7:23; 407-343 Weld St 7:25; Dixfield Village Apts 7:26. Drop at DMS 7:30, DHS 7:35, DES 7:40.

Bus 13 – Jim Van Lieu

Transports elementary, middle and high school students from Route 2, Dixfield (Twin Rivers) to East Dixfield/Jay line.

601 Main St 6:37; Old Towle Rd 6:40; 1701 Rt 2 6:43; Coyote Lane 6:44; 1917 Rt 2 6:48; Severy Hill/Rollins Ridge/Valley Rd will depend on road conditions – parents will be contacted prior to first day of school; 106-39 East Dixfield Rd 7:06; 939 Rt 2 7:08; Winter Hill 7:15; 1600-1351 Main St 7:18; Old Staples Rd 7:19; Whittemore Dr 7:25; Third St/Oak Ln/Mill St 7:30. Drop at DHS 7:36; Corner of Weld/Fairbanks (for DMS student) 7:37; Drop at DMS 7:38. Pick up DES students on Fairbanks Ave 7:40; Drop at DES 7:45.

Bus 14 – Jay Johnston

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Canton area. 29-628 Turner St (Rte 108) 6:50-7:00;

727-437 Jewett Hill 7:00-7:05; 205-49 Campbell Rd/Somers Dr/Commonwealth 7:07-7:11; Back onto Route 108, to Route 140, to Pinewoods Rd. 12-144 Pinewoods Rd 7:15-7:19; River Rd 7:20. Drop at DES 7:40, DHS 7:50, DMS 7:55.

Bus 17 – Richard Blodgett

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Peru area. 873 Dickvale Rd 7:10; 591-603 Dickvale Rd 7:00; Lacroix Rd 7:05; Dow Brook Rd 7:08; Mary Turner Rd 7:10; 887 Dickvale Rd 7:11; 45-218 Mineral Spr Rd 7:15-7:18; 484-17 Dickvale Rd 7:21-7:31; 113-94 Main St 7:33; Veterans St 7:38. Drop at DES 7:45, DHS 7:52, DMS 7:55.

Bus 18 – Scott Roberge

Transports elementary and middle school students from in-town Dixfield. 17 Main St 7:15; 17 North St 7:23; 47-42 Pine St 7:24; 58-20 High St to Kidder/Pine 7:25-7:26; Ellis St to 124 Weld St 7:27; Howard St 7:28; Brackett/Dix 7:29; Bradley St 7:30; Beedy Brook 7:31; Nova St/Webb River Dr 7:33; Robbins Ave 7:34; Drop at DMS 7:35, DHS 7:40. PLEASE NOTE: DES students at 21 Main St & 13 Main St, Dixfield, and 13 North Main St, Peru will be picked up after DMS and DHS students have been dropped off: 21 Main St 7:43; 13 Main St 7:44; 13 North Main St (Peru) 7:46. Drop at DES 7:50.

Bus 24 – Jay Nicholson

Transports elementary, middle, and high school students from the Canton area (and some in Peru along Rt 108 as noted below).

CANTON: 44-16 Farrand Hill 7:10-7:12; Young Rd/Dearborn Rd 7:16; 211 Dearborn Rd 7:18; 156-34 Staples Hill 7:21-7:25; 13 Main St 7:26; Hayford Ct 7:27; 39-50 Main St 7:28; Main St/Virgin St 7:29; Harding Dr 7:30; 32-36 Pleasant St 7:25.

PERU: Knox/Holman 7:30; 1090 Auburn Rd 7:30; 1083 Auburn Rd 7:30; 432 Auburn Rd 7:35. Drop at DES 7:40. DIXFIELD: 13 Main St 7:43. Drop at DHS 7:45, DMS 7:50.

REGION 9: Transports Region 9 students from DHS at 8:00 a.m. and back again in the PM.

