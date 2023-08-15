FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Portland to making false statements on a federal form to buy a handgun from a Turner shop.

Nichole Bachelder, 39, is charged with making false statements and representations to G3 Firearms, a federally licensed firearms seller, according to a federal indictment Aug. 9.

Bachelder entered the plea before Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf, according to court documents. Wolf revoked Bachelder’s pretrial bail for not abiding by bail conditions. She is in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service.

On the form, Bachelder listed her current address as Livermore Falls on the federal form when it was not in October 2022. She also misrepresented that she was the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm, and was not buying on a behalf of another person. In fact, she attempted to purchase the firearm at the direction of, and with funds provided by a co-conspirator, according to the indictment filed in the federal court.

She also said she was not a user of, or addicted to, any controlled substance, when actually she was a user of cocaine base, according to the indictment.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: