• Deidre B. Messer, 35, Phillips, federal hold, Thursday, Aug. 17, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Raymond D. Lane, 44, Wilton, warrant criminal mischief, Thursday, Aug. 17, in Weld, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• David L. Boulette, 56, Farmington, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of cocaine, violation condition of release, Thursday, Aug. 17, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

