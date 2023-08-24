JAY — Nearly all North Jay Water District customers were without water Thursday after two line breaks on state Route 4.

A crew was at the scene of a break Thursday just north of Jay-Niles Memorial Library that occurred Wednesday. The water blew up through the road surface. “This area was like a great big pond yesterday,” district Superintendent Ben Wright said.

People posted videos and photos on Facebook of vehicles driving through the water Wednesday.

A second break was discovered Thursday south of Pine Haven Mobile Home Park on Pleasant Street off state Route 4.

Only Maxwell Road residents have water, Wright said.

Water was off from south of Look Brook Circle and north of Old Jay Hill Road. My Dad’s Place Restaurant had no water and was closed Thursday morning.

Customers of Old Jay Hill Road were using water from the reservoir but that has or is expected to run out soon, district Treasurer Raeleen York said Thursday.

Wright said he is hoping to have water back Friday. Once crews fix the first break, they will move to the second one, he said.

Castonguay Excavation of Livermore Falls was digging up the road to get to the water line.

Once the break is repaired the district is required to bring samples to a laboratory in Augusta to be tested for E. coli and coliform bacteria.

Once both leaks are fixed, a boil-water order will go into effect. All water should be boiled for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water, Wright said.

