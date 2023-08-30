Fundraiser

FARMINGTON — September 10 at 9a.m. Rain or shine! Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. Join us for the much-awaited “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event on September 10, 2023! Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free! Register online or in person at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, or please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours, noon to 4 p.m.

FARMINGTON — Historical Society monthly meeting September 28 at the North Church. Please join the Farmington Historical Society for our monthly meeting and program. This month we are pleased to have John (Jack) Anderson present the Early History of the Ford Motor Company and Connections to Farmington. We hope that you can join us at 6pm for potluck and lively conversation, followed by our program at 7pm. All are welcome to come and enjoy this free, local event. Farmington Historical Society monthly meeting

WILTON — On Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at Calvery Hill Baptist Church on Rt. 2&4 in Wilton, there will be an informational meeting about Kairos Prison Ministry. This is for both men and women who are Interested in learning more about Kairos Prison Ministry or is or have been thinking about becoming a volunteer or helping in some way with Kairos Prison Ministry. There will be Coffee and Refreshments. For more information please call, Dave Hamlin at 207-491-4904.

FARMINGTON — Breakfast under the Oaks on Sept. 2. Breakfast will be served in Meetinghouse Park from 8 am-10 a.m. Tickets are $7 for attendees of Under the Oaks Music Festival and $12 for all other community members. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Farmington Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Rustic Roots Farm stand. One breakfast ticket includes a full pancake breakfast with sides and beverages with vegetarian and gluten-free option.

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, September 16 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the bridge at the intersection of Route 4 and Crash Road. The breakfast buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy with biscuits, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 still having take out suppers. This week, for Sept. 1, Cowboy beans, hot dogs, Cole slaw, graham cracker cake for $12. For Sept 8, Salsa chicken, Spanish rice, refried beans, banana pudding for $12 Serving starts at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.

NO. JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will also be food items for sale. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community, such as the Food Pantry. Families in need can contact 207-208-9225 for more information.

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. While the club prepares for the toy run, with the Whistle Stop Trail so damaged, plans are being discussed for a barbecue on Sept. 9 or perhaps a different ride to Canton for a barbecue.

Contact 207-897-2926 to find out what trails are open or email Karen at kdalot@roadrunner.com and be sure to put ATV in the subject line. Whistle Stop is open from Steve’s Market in Dryden to the Park and Ride in West Farmington. Visit the club on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. This month it is Sept 13 at 7 p.m. Livermore trails opened Saturday July 15 and will close for archery hunting season Oct 1. Rain has been the riders enemy, along with careless riders who are speeding on the access routes.Work still needs to be done on the trail that goes from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill Road, in order to get to the stores for gas and goodies.

CANTON — Canton Trail Riders meet the fourth Monday of each month. Sept 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Brian Jordan’s home, call 207-357-4460.

