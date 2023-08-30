LIVERMORE — The Select Board on Tuesday raised the property tax rate 25 cents — from $16 to $16.25 — and decided to use $75,000 from the undesignated fund balance to limit the increase for 2023-24.

Using the $75,000 would raise the rate to $16.25 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, Chairman Mark Chretien said. “That would give an overlay of $53,393.”

The overlay is used for property tax abatements.

Taking $50,000 from the fund balance would mean a rate of $16.25 but the overlay would be $28,393, he said. Using $25,000 would mean a rate of $16.35 and an overlay of $26,321. And taking nothing from the fund balance would mean a rate of $16.50 and an overlay of $35,712, he said.

“I like taking the $75,000,” Chretien said. “That gives us a little bit higher overlay. We know the (for Regional School Unit 73) taxes are going up next year with Jay’s valuation going down. We had a higher overlay last year, we are using that to lower the commitment because what isn’t used goes into the general fund.”

The town’s general fund is in decent shape, he said.

“That is the smallest increase of any town around,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. Jay went up $2.50, I think Turner’s is $1.20 more, he added.

In other business, Richmond said needles were found on the back side of Waters’ Hill Cemetery when it was mowed last week.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office should be notified that people are hanging out there, Chretien said.

“I wouldn’t sit, do anything there,” Selectperson Jeremy Emerson said. “The bugs are so bad.”

In another matter, Chretien said Muriel Bowerman contacted him about the commons area at Hathaway Hill and Crash roads.

“Trees that were planted there are starting to get into the electrical lines,” he said, and suggested finding out the cost of removing them. If there is no money in the budget, it could be budgeted next year, he noted.

“I think if we take care of them sooner than later we will be better off,” Chretien said. “We might be better off to get rid of them before we do have problems.”

Under old business, Richmond said the septic system at the Town Office/Fire Station complex was inspected and needs to be replaced by July 1, 2024.

Main-Land Development Consultants Inc. in Livermore Falls will be asked to design a system, Chretien said. “Once we get the design, we will put it out to bid as soon as we can.”

“We ought to get it done. It’s a 1950 system, and it’s got a couple of tree roots in it,” Chretien added.

