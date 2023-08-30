Siblings Jacob and Madison Martin wait for the school bus Wednesday morning with their cat Lucky at their home on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Jacob is a fifth grade student at Spruce Mountain Elementary School and Madison is an eighth grader at Spruce Mountain Middle School, both of which are in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Brothers Aidan, left, and Silas Noll wait for the school bus Wednesday morning at their home on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Silas is in third grade and Aidan in fifth grade, both at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jailinn Fortin prepares to get on the school bus Wednesday morning on Old Jay Hill in North Jay. She is a seventh grade student at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
