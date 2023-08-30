JAY — A section of the Whistle Stop Trail between Steve’s Family Market in Wilton and the McDonald’s restaurant in Jay Plaza will most likely remain closed for the rest of the year, Brian Bronson, supervisor of the state’s Off Road Recreational Vehicle Program, said Wednesday.

The section, which is owned by the state, was heavily damaged by a flash flood June 29. It’s estimated to cost about $860,000 to fix it, Bronson previously said.

“There are several washouts, including one huge one that is 50 feet deep,” he said.

Gov. Janet Mills has submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration to help pay for some repairs to roads and the trail.

“We are still waiting to hear from the president” and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a disaster declaration, Bronson said. “We can’t do anything until we get that, so in all likelihood it will remain closed for the remainder of this year.

“I don’t see how we will get it open, even if we heard today because just ordering materials has almost two months lag,” he said.

The section of the 14-mile trail from West Farmington to Steve’s Family Market in Wilton remains open. The section from Jay Plaza to Livermore Falls is also open.

