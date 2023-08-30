FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday on officially discontinuing maintenance on a section of Kennebago Road in Lang Township north of Rangeley.

The hearing is set for 3:15 p.m. at the county courthouse in Farmington.

John Newell owns property along the road and wants to have power poles installed and to build a house. Three poles would be on the first section of the road, which is maintained, but three others would be on the next section, which is not.

The latter is presumed discontinued through abandonment over 30 years ago, but was never officially discontinued by the county. Newell would like to have it officially discontinued so he could have the poles installed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: