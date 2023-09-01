FARMINGTON — Local artist Phil Poirier will be displaying new paintings at the Farmington Public Library from September 13 through October.
Painted under Poirier’s alter ego/totem spirit- CORVIS WHITE (the white raven)-this new work represents a return to the joy and passion he felt as a sixteen-year-old boy, just learning to paint. Using an unusual approach, Poirier used his own digitally manipulated photography as a basis for creating custom paint by numbers (PBN).
Poirier describes his challenges in coming back from facing a creative block: “I was crippled by an overwhelming inner critic that strangled the joy out of painting. It took me over twenty years to come to terms with it. Eventually a pledge rose within me. It went like this: ‘If I can get back to painting with love, then the latter part of my life will be a success.’ ”
Poirier said: “Using PBN as a scaffolding I have now found a way back to pushing paint and loving it. And NO, I don’t stay within the lines (what fun is that?) I use blending, scumbling and glazing, just as in regular painting. The result is a hybrid.
The big difference between this and my older work is that I walk away happy. I love seeing my vision as a photographer spark life on canvas! These paintings please me. Bring me joy. I hope they do the same for you!”
His (Corvis White’s) paintings are highly realistic, nature based, with a nod to recognizable features of the local pastoral landscape. His website is: www.philpoirier.com
Poirier has donated one of his prints to the Farmington Library for use as a raffle fundraiser. Tickets can be bought at the Library desk.
The opening reception for the artist will be Wednesday September 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312.
