JAY— Schools in Jay and Livermore had cleaning, hygiene and school supplies delivered by Otis Federal Credit Union staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The donations followed a “Totes for Teachers” give away at the bank the previous Friday, which was yet another rainy day this summer. More than 50 teachers stopped by and were given supplies, Kimberly Couture, director of marketing and communications, told the Livermore Falls Advertiser Tuesday.

The Livermore Falls Advertiser attended a portion of the give away, and learned that Jasmine Jackman, loan officer for the credit union, saw her nephew’s back to school list and realized area teachers could use supplies. After suggesting the credit union help, Couture assisted Jackman in organizing the event and Jackman purchased items with financial donations made by credit union officials.

“Despite the rainy weather, school employees from multiple districts within OTIS FCU’s field of membership were able to stop by for school supplies [and freshly popped popcorn!]” Couture noted.

One of the guiding principles of credit unions is a concern for community, Couture stated.

“OTIS Federal Credit Union has always been extremely involved in the local community, from donating to area food pantries through the Campaign for Ending Hunger to being a Corporate Champion sponsor of the local United Way,” Couture said. “We are always looking for ways to give back, and the start of a new school year is a perfect time to show our local educators how much they are appreciated.”

