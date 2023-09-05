People attend the 12th annual Culture of Compassion giveaway Saturday at Three Fields in Rumford, where gently-used clothing, school supplies and groceries were offered for families in the River Valley area. Pastor Justin Thacker, in his 20th year with Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford, thanked the community for its generous donations. The church’s next outreach will be Nov. 18 for its 21st annual Thanksgiving Giveaway. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

 

Face painting and a bounce house were offered to kids were offered August 26 at the 12th annual Culture of Compassion giveaway at Three Fields in Rumford. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

A light meal was served as well as groceries for families in need in the River Valley were offered August 26 at the 12th annual Culture of Compassion giveaway at Three Fields in Rumford. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles