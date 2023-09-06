FARMINGTON — On September 10 at 9 a.m., rain or shine, join other animal lovers at Titcomb Mountain Ski Slope, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington for the highly anticipated “Strut for Strays 5k” timed run event. Come strut your dog on a 5k course on the Whistlestop Trail! Lace up your running shoes or take a leisurely stroll and embark on a heartwarming journey to support our furry friends in need. Together, we’ll make a difference in the lives of shelter animals seeking their forever homes.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or simply enjoying a pleasant walk, this event welcomes all animal lovers! By participating, you’ll be advocating for the well-being of our beloved strays, and every stride you take will pave the way to a brighter future for them.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare for a fun-filled day of compassion, camaraderie, and community spirit. Let’s come together on September 10, 2023, and Strut for Strays in the name of love and kindness.

This year’s event will feature: a timed 5k run, food concessions, custom made tags for your pooch at $5 each and a Silent Auction with items donated by local merchants

The donors for this years Silent Auction: Pro Nails, Jacks Trading Post, Shellys Hometown Market, Wilton Hardware, Riplely & Fletcher,Pitcher Perfect Tire, Narrow Gauge Cinema, Bradys, Paris Farmers Union – Jay, ME, Brickyard Cafe, Maple Valley Farm, Mtn Side Power Sport, Madores Market, Coles Carpet Cleaning, Tucks Ale House, 3-D Games, Farmington House of Pizza, The Mercantile, Renys, Twice Sold Tales, Arkay Pizza, The Roost, The Homestead, Everyday Music, Riverside Greenhouse, Hight Chevrolet, Good Times Unlimited, Better Living Center , Pooches Paradise , Up Front and Pleasant, Good Life Guns, Jay,Me , Marias Sewing, Basils Pizza , Minikins, Leon Gin Photography , Hannaford, Lafleurs Resturant , Mosher Seafood, Farmers Union , Devaney , Doak & Garrett Bk Store, Power Play.

Sponsors for the event are: Franklin Savings Bank, Mary Janes Pizza, and Randy Keach Auto.

Your contributions have helped us continue our work in providing care and shelter for our four-legged companions. We are truly honored to have your support.

Registration: Event registration is $25 for ages 11+, and day of the race is $30. Ages 10 and under are free!

Visit the shelter to register in person by September 7 at 4 p.m. located at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington and ensure you are part of this fantastic event. Can’t make it in person? No worries! You can also register on race day, starting at 8 a.m. You can also register online by going to https://fcanimalshelter.org/strut-for-strays-2023.

