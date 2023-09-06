JAY — A boil-water order for North Jay Water District customers was lifted Wednesday.
There were several water line breaks in North Jay beginning on Aug. 23.
Once the water was returned customers needed to boil water for one minute before use. Samples of water were brought to an Augusta laboratory for testing for E.Coli and other contaminants.
