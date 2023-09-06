LIVERMORE FALLS — It has been nearly three years since residents voted 992-399 to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a one-bay fire substation in East Livermore village.

The holdup is getting a legal title to the proposed properties.

A vote in November 2020 authorized selectmen to enter into a lease/purchase or finance agreement for up to 20 years, with payments from taxes not to exceed $20,000 per year. A subcommittee of the board, including members of the public in East Livermore village, was established in November 2020.

Selectmen voted in April 2022 to buy just over an acre from Peter Morse in Livermore Falls. A check for $12,000 was sent to Morse on June 21, 2022, to purchase the property and cleared June 24, 2022. However, there was no purchase and sales agreement, no title search, no quitclaim or warranty deed executed, according to Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, who was hired last month.

An engineer wrote that the Morse property would work for a one-bay fire station. It met the criteria of the warrant article that it be within 1 mile of the intersection of state Routes 106 and 133.

There was an agreement previously to trade a town-foreclosed property at the intersection of state Routes 106 and 133 for a property on state Route 106 owned by Charles Barker of Leeds. The town’s tax-acquired property is two lots away at the corner of state Routes 106 and 133. However, it could not be built on until Jan. 27, 2025, and it was not big enough for a firetruck to turn around unless more land was added. It also had title complications.

In March, letters were sent by certified mail to heirs of the town’s tax-acquired property. Five of six heirs of the property returned letters.

Castonguay told selectmen Tuesday that they have two town votes to trade the town property for Barker’s property and to buy the Morse property. One of those votes needs to be rescinded, she said.

Board Chairman Jim Long said former town manager Amanda Allen was supposed to handle the deal.

Castonguay who became the town manager last month, said she spoke to Morse and he is willing to sign a purchase and sales agreement for his property. He would only do it if a fire station was going to be built there, she said.

Selectmen Jim Cyr and Bruce Peary were not on the Select Board when the agreements to buy or trade the properties were made.

“It has been quite a mess,” Vice Chairman William Kenniston said of trying to get a substation built.

Some people would like to see the station on the corner while others are OK with it being up the road but still within 1 mile of the intersection, Kenniston said.

It is five- to six-tenths of a mile from the intersection, Castonguay said.

Long said his goal is to have the station completed by June 2024.

Kenniston said he would like to inform the subcommittee before selectmen take action.

Castonguay will see if she can contact the sixth heir of the town-owned property.

She said she will make sure the substation project moves forward.

